The King County medical examiner has released the name of the 21-year-old man fatally shot Wednesday night in Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park.

Hakeem Salahud-din died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to an investigator with the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Salahud-din was shot Wednesday around 10:30 pm after a disturbance at the basketball courts near Nagle Place and East Pine Street, according to a statement Wednesday night from the Seattle Police Department. Salahud-din was declared dead at the scene, according to police.

A report Saturday in the Capital Hill Seattle Blog identified the victim as Hakeem Talley. But David Delgado, King County Medical Examiner’s Office investigator, said on Sunday that the victim’s last name was Salahud-din and added that the identification had come through information from Salahud-din’s next of kin.

According to the police report, witnesses began calling 911 shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday with reports that a man had been shot after a disturbance at the park’s basketball courts.

The Medical Examiner’s Office declined to release more details about Salahud-din. But according to a GoFundMe site set up by a woman claiming to be the victim’s sister, the victim had been “trying to break up a fight.”

Advertising

Salahud-din’s homicide is the second fatal shooting on Capitol Hill this year. On Jan. 11, 24-year-old Jafar Mack was shot and killed near the intersection of Broadway and Pike Street.