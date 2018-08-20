Jonathan Daniel Edward Anderson, 16, is charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents. His bail is set at $100,000.

The teen who accidentally shot his friend while playing with a gun has been charged as an adult in King County Superior Court.

Jonathan Daniel Edward Anderson, 16, is charged with one count of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court documents. His bail is set at $100,000. First-degree manslaughter is a class A felony, according to the Revised Code of Washington.

On Aug. 14, King County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at the 12600 block of 12th Avenue South in Burien after 14-year-old Onjeray Devereaux-Hale was fatally shot. Anderson was booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center that night. Charges were filed Friday.

The Seattle Times generally does not name juveniles charged with a crime unless they’re charged in adult court.

The victim’s stepmother, Lakia Wilson-Hodge, said Monday a GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for funeral expenses. A memorial fund was also set up to establish a football scholarship in the victim’s name at BECU.

Wilson-Hodge said Anderson and Devereaux-Hale had grown up playing football together, but drifted apart over the past year. Last week, Devereaux-Hale chose to reconnect with old friends before starting his freshman year at Bothell High School.

“They grew up … together, but Jonathan went another route. It’s unfortunate he went over there to spend a couple nights,” she said. “He unfortunately didn’t come home.”

Forms provided by the prosecutor’s office say the two boys, and a third person, were hanging out and smoking marijuana in the garage of Anderson’s home in Burien.

Anderson told authorities he was “playing with the safety and pulling the trigger” of a loaded semi-automatic 9-mm pistol when it went off, hitting Devereaux-Hale in the face, according to the charges.

Anderson then ran into his house to alert his grandparents and attempted to aid his friend, according to court documents. Devereaux-Hale was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center later that night.

“Although the defendant was generally cooperative with police and genuinely remorseful, he refused to discuss where he had obtained the weapon,” documents say.

The charging papers allege that the pistol Anderson shot Devereaux-Hale with was possibly stolen, with signs that the serial number had been tampered with. Authorities say they also found an additional 9 mm pistol and a .22-caliber pistol in Anderson’s room, pistols they believe were stolen as well.

Anderson’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 30.