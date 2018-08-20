Jonathan Daniel Edward Anderson, 16, is accused of one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, according to court documents

The teen who accidentally shot his friend while playing with a gun is being charged as an adult in King County Superior Court.

Jonathan Daniel Edward Anderson, 16, is accused of one count of manslaughter in the first degree and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, according to court documents. His bail is set at $100,000. Manslaughter in the first degree is a class A felony, according to the Revised Code of Washington.

On Aug. 14, King County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at the 12600 block of 12th Avenue South in Burien, where Anderson fatally shot 14-year-old Onjeray Devereaux-Hale. He was booked into the King County Juvenile Detention Center that night. Charges were filed Friday.

The victim’s stepmother, Lakia Wilson-Hodge, said Monday a GoFundMe page was set up to help pay for funeral expenses. A memorial fund was also set up to establish a football scholarship in the victim’s name at BECU.

Wilson-Hodge said Anderson and Devereaux-Hale had grown up playing football together, but drifted apart over the past year. Last week, Devereaux-Hale chose to reconnect with old friends before starting his freshman year at Bothell High School.

“They grew up … together, but Jonathan went another route. It’s unfortunate he went over there to spend a couple nights,” she said. “He unfortunately didn’t come home.”

Forms provided by the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office say the two, including another person, were hanging out and smoking marijuana in the garage of Anderson’s home in Burien.

Anderson told authorities he was “playing with the safety and pulling the trigger” of a loaded semi-automatic 9-mm pistol when it went off, hitting Devereaux-Hale in the face.

Anderson then ran into his house to alert his grandparents and attempted to aid his friend, according to court documents. Devereaux-Hale was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical Center later that night.

“Although the defendant was generally cooperative with police and genuinely remorseful, he refused to discuss where he had obtained the weapon,” documents say.

The charging papers allege that the pistol Anderson shot Devereaux-Hale was possibly stolen, with signs that the serial number had been tampered with. Authorities say they also found an additional 9-mm pistol and .22-caliber pistol in Anderson’s room, pistols they believe were stolen as well.

Anderson’s arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 30.