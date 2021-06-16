Burien police are investigating after a man was found injured in his vehicle Tuesday evening after being shot. A 2-year-old child was also inside the car.

The child was unharmed but the man died of his injuries, according to police.

Police were called to Southwest 129th Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Burien around 8:18 p.m. Tuesday after witnesses heard gunfire followed by a collision, according to Burien police.

The shooting suspect fled before police arrived and is not in custody, police said. Police have not released a suspect description.

“Officers arrived within 2 minutes of being dispatched. They found a male in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and a 2-year-old child uninjured. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived,” said Burien police on the department’s Facebook page.

The shooting is one of several that have occurred in King County in the last week.