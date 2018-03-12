Students at Sylvester Middle School reported seeing the boy with a handgun and the school was immediately placed in lockdown.
A 15-year-old Burien middle-school student was taken into custody Monday after classmates reported seeing the boy with a handgun in class, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 10:30 a.m., students at Sylvester Middle School reported seeing the handgun to the principal and the school was immediately placed in lockdown, Sgt. Ryan Abbott said in a news release. No threats were made against the school or any students, he wrote.
School officials contacted Burien police, and officers responded within minutes, according to Abbott. (Burien is one of 10 cities that contracts with the sheriff’s office for police services.)
The student was arrested and officers quickly found the handgun, which had been hidden in the classroom, the news release says. The lockdown has since been lifted and the student was booked into the Youth Services Center in Seattle.
Abbott commended the students for reporting the incident immediately and school officials for acting so quickly.
A week ago, on March 5, SeaTac police arrested a 14-year-old Tyee High School student who allegedly brought a gun to school.
