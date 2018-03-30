Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta said the city is requesting additional support for its after-school and late-night programs for children following the fatal shooting of a teenage girl and a young woman Wednesday night.

“We will not tolerate this type of violence,” Jimmy Matta said in a news release. “We don’t want to bury any more children.”

The news release did not specify the type of support being sought for the youth programs offered at the Burien Community Center and at elementary, middle and high schools in the city. But Matta noted the city is pushing for a quick response to the shootings by its community partners, the Highline School District and law enforcement.

Matta said the city also is trying to enhance “inroads into our community” as it selects a new police chief.

Eveona Cortez, 19, of Seattle, and a younger, unidentified girl were killed Wednesday at the sprawling Alturas @ Burien apartment complex in a shooting King County sheriff’s detectives believe to be gang-related. The unidentified victim was 13 or 14 and a student at Sylvester Middle School in Highline Public Schools.

As of Friday, there had not been an arrest.

Counting Wednesday’s double homicide, four people ages 19 or younger have been killed in shootings at the apartment complex since January 2016. The earlier shootings also are believed to be gang-related.

“Our thoughts are with the families of these two young people,” City Manager Brian Wilson said in the news release. “If anyone has any information to share, please come forward. Law enforcement will not ask your immigration status.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 911, or call the non-emergency line at 206-296-3111. Information also can be reported at www.crimestoppers.com.