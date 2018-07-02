The lawsuit filed last monthnames as defendants the United States Bowling Congress, the World Tenpin Bowling Association and the Northwest Challenge League, previously known as the Puget Sound Travel League.

A trio of bowling organizations are being sued for allegedly failing to protect a young male bowler from the predatory behavior of his coach, who has been criminally charged with molesting another young bowler and photographing the sex abuse.

The lawsuit filed last monthon behalf of a now-24-year-old Burien man names as defendants the United States Bowling Congress, the World Tenpin Bowling Association and the Northwest Challenge League, previously known as the Puget Sound Travel League.

The plaintiff, who is identified in the civil suit by his initials, T.S., claims he was repeatedly drugged, sexually assaulted and photographed by his private bowling coach, Ty Treddenbarger, over a 10-year period at Treddenbarger’s condo and in hotel rooms during out-of-town tournaments.

According to the suit, T.S. is seeking unspecified damages, claiming negligence, outrage and intentional infliction of emotional distress, and violation of state law by Treddenbarger.

Treddenbarger was charged last year with two counts of child molestation after a now-18-year-old man reported to Des Moines police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Treddenbarger sexually abused him, beginning when he was 13.

Treddenbarger was a well-regarded coach who routinely traveled to other states and countries with underage bowlers without any other adults present, according to T.S.’ Seattle attorney James “Jimmy” Rogers. Officials with the bowling associations have a responsibility, he said, to vet and monitor coaches and protect young athletes.

“What were the signs? This went on for a long time,” said Rogers, who has represented more than 100 victims of sex abuse by members of the clergy since the early 1990s.

Steve Weinman co-founded the Puget Sound Travel League with Treddenbarger 25 years ago, but said for the past 15 years, “I was the bank-account holder and Ty did everything else” to manage the league. Weinman said he changed the league’s name to the Northwest Challenge League last year to sever any association with Treddenbarger and has since retired and turned the league over to new coordinators.

Weinman said that before last year none of the alleged victims had ever even hinted about allegations that Treddenbarger was sexually abusing bowlers.

“There was never any clue or suspicion by anyone that that was going on,” said Weinman.

Treddenbarger, 54, was arrested in March 2017 and is charged in King County Superior Court with second-degree child molestation and third-degree child molestation involving the 18-year-old, court records say. He is also charged in U.S. District Court with possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct for allegedly photographing his alleged victim.

According to charging documents, police say Treddenbarger secretly filmed bowlers in hotel bathrooms during out-of-state bowling tournaments for at least 15 years before his arrest. Police say he also gave the 18-year-old sleep medication to make it easier to sexually abuse him, the charges say.

Following his arrest, at least three other male bowlers came forward and told police they also had been sexually abused by Treddenbarger, say charging papers.

Rogers confirmed his client T.S. spoke with a Homeland Security agent last year but he could not say with certainty whether T.S. is one of the three other victims mentioned in the charges against Treddenbarger.

According to Weinman, Treddenbarger underwent a background check as a registered coach in the United States Bowling Congress’ volunteer program, a position he had to renew every two years. Court records show Treddenbarger doesn’t have any criminal convictions.

Treddenbarger, as a private coach, had parents’ permission to take their children out of town to participate in bowling tournaments, Weinman said.

Kevin Dornberger, the Texas-based CEO of the World Tenpin Bowling Association, confirmed he had been served with the lawsuit.

“We’ll file a response in due time,” he said, declining further comment.

Also known as World Bowling, the organization’s website says it “is responsible to promote the development of bowling throughout the world, promote the Olympic movement, contribute to the achievement of the goals set forth in the Olympic Charter, establish rules for the uniform practice of bowling throughout the world and ensure that official bowling activities meet the requirements of the Olympic Charter.”

David Russell, a Seattle attorney at Keller Rohrback, is local counsel for the United States Bowling Congress, also headquartered in Texas. Russell did not return a phone call seeking comment about the lawsuit.

The congress, according to its website, is the national governing body for bowling, provides standardized rules and regulations and serves amateur adult and youth bowlers.