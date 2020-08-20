A 62-year-old man is in custody for the slayings of two people after their remains were found by teens in a suitcase on the beach in West Seattle in June.

The man was arrested at his Burien residence on Wednesday afternoon, questioned and booked into the King County Jail.

Police did not release any other immediate information.

The case became famous when a group of teens doing a kind of scavenger hunt filmed the suitcase that had washed up near shore at Duwamish Head. They opened it while recording for a TikTok post and found plastic bags.

They called police and waited for several hours for officers to arrive. By then the suitcase was on the verge of being towed back to sea by the ebbing tide.

Authorities identified the remains of the two people found inside several bags as 35-year-old Jessica Lewis and 27-year-old Austin Wenner.