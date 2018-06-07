Witnesses told police Manuel Ramirez was playing around with a .38-caliber revolver and loading it with bullets when the gun went off, hitting a 19-year-old man in the head.

A 16-year-old Burien boy was charged as an adult this week with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting a man at a birthday party this past Friday night in SeaTac, according to King County prosecutors.

Prosecutors requested that bail be set at $750,000 for Manuel Ramirez, a student at Cascade Middle School, who prosecutors say is a flight risk, according to charging papers. He is not legally allowed to possess a firearm because of his age and because he is the subject of a sexual-assault protection order, the charges say.

Ramirez, who is also known as Manuel Ramirez Nava, allegedly stole a .38-caliber revolver from his neighbor’s apartment and brought the gun and ammunition to a birthday party at a residence in the 14700 block of 29th Place South in SeaTac, the charges say.

The charges don’t say who the birthday party was for, but Ramirez turned 16 the day before the fatal shooting.

The charges name the 19-year-old victim, but The Seattle Times is not naming him because his identity has not yet been confirmed by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say witnesses to the shooting told responding officers that Ramirez “had been showing the pistol to everyone and handling it in the bedroom,” charging papers say. “They all indicated the pistol discharged after Ramirez Nava had been playing around with the gun and loading it with bullets.”

Two witnesses reported seeing Ramirez cock the gun before it went off, the charges say. The victim was struck in the head, collapsed to the floor and died at the scene.

Police say Ramirez tried to give the gun to one of the witnesses, who refused to take it, then briefly left the house and hid the revolver under a barrel in the backyard. He is also accused of trying to persuade the others to say someone else had shot the victim through a bedroom window, the charges say.

Charging papers say officers recovered the firearm.