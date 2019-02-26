The woman told police she believed the victim had died of a heart attack. The man had obvious wounds that weren't consistent with her story, according to police.

A Bremerton woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of killing her boyfriend and then attempting to cover it up, according to the Bremerton Police Department.

Police suspect the 49-year-old woman killed 59-year-old David Krazel early in the morning of Feb. 10, Bremerton Police Detective Matt Thuring said by phone. The two had been together around 10 years and lived in an RV in the Stage Coach Mobile and RV Park on Kitsap Way, Thuring said.

Around 9 a.m. that morning, the woman asked a neighbor to call police because she said she had discovered Krazel dead. The woman told police she believed Krazel had died of a heart attack because it ran in his family, Thuring said. But the man had obvious wounds that weren’t consistent with her story, according to police.

The Kitsap County Coroner found that Krazel died from multiple stab wounds and ruled his death a homicide. Detectives determined that someone cleaned the crime scene and disposed of pieces of evidence, which police later found in a public dumpster, Thuring said.

The evidence, which included a knife and bloody rags and clothing, led police to identify the victim’s girlfriend as the suspect, Thuring said. She was arrested and booked into Kitsap County Jail Tuesday, where she is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The Seattle Times is not naming the woman, as she has yet to be formally charged.