BREMERTON — A wounded Bremerton police officer has been released from the hospital just in time for the holidays.

The Kitsap Sun reports Officer Kent Mayfield was released from the hospital on Christmas Day.

He was shot twice in the abdomen by a domestic violence suspect on Dec. 17.

The Bremerton Police Department announced on its Twitter account that the shooter was killed.

Officer Allan McComas was also hurt in the shooting, but his injuries were reportedly less serious than Mayfield’s.

The incident is being investigated by the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.