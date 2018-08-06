A man who died Sunday after colliding into a tree has been identified as a Bremerton resident by the Kitsap County Coroner's Office.

A 51-year-old Bremerton man died Sunday after driving into a tree in Seabeck, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as James David Spring.

According to a release from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, Spring was speeding on Northwest Seabeck Holly Road westbound toward Hood Canal when he swerved his Toyota Supra into the opposing lane, onto the shoulder and collided with a tree.

The sheriff’s office pronounced Spring dead at the scene.

The coroner determined the cause of death to be blunt force injuries to the head and torso and the manner was classified as an accident.

A toxicology report from the coroner’s office is pending.