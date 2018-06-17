Dispatchers say there are reports of shots both inside and outside the store; no confirmed reports of casualties although social media says people were hurt.

A pair of carjackings and a wild chase ended with the shooting death of an armed man by a civilian in the parking lot of a Walmart superstore in Tumwater, according to police and witnesses.

Tumwater Police spokeswoman Laura Wohl said the driver of a car the suspect was attempting to carjack was also shot. He was transported by air ambulance to Harborview Medical Center, 60 miles to the north in Seattle. Susan Gregg-Hanson, a spokeswoman at Harborview, said the man was in critical condition.

A third victim, a 16-year-old girl was at another location, suffered minor injuries, police said.

The spokeswoman said the incident began just before 5 p.m. with a report of an erratic driver near Tumwater High School. Wohl said that while police were en route there, there were reports of shots fired at a nearby intersection and a report of a carjacking. That is when the 16-year-old was injured, police said.

Officers located the stolen vehicle and chased it to Walmart, where the suspect reportedly abandoned that car and tried to carjack another vehicle, shooting the driver. That’s when an armed citizen intervened and shot the man, Wohl said.

The suspect’s body remained lying in the parking lot behind yellow police crime scene tape. Police conducting an extensive search of the area for shell casings and other evidence.

Emergency crews are on the scene. The dispatcher said there were multiple calls to 911 reporting shots fired at the store.

Darren Gossler of Elma told the Tacoma News Tribune that he was in the store when the shooting started. He tweeted: “I was in the dairy section. Heard about 5 or 6 pops. Ran out a side emergency exit and attempted to run to my car in the parking lot but heard 4 more pops in the lot. Caught a quick glimpse of a male with what appeared to be a handgun. Ducked under some cars and ran to Costco.”

About 25 people Sunday evening gathered outside a gas station adjacent the Walmart, many wearing company uniforms.

Some of them directed vehicles away from the parking lot of the store, which was ringed with yellow tape. Washington State Patrol and Thurston County Sheriff trucks shuttled in and out of the Walmart lot.

One motorist passed by the crowd and asked what had happened, to which a woman responded: “There’s an active shooter.”

