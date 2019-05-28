An 8-year-old boy was wounded leaving a Renton park with his family Monday evening, about an hour before gunfire erupted at a South Seattle park, injuring a woman and two other children.

It was initially believed that all four victims were wounded in the shooting in Seattle, raising questions about a discrepancy between accounts by police and Harborview Medical Center about the number of people injured in the Seattle shooting. As it turned out, all four victims appear to have arrived at the Seattle hospital around the same time.

Cmdr. Dave Leibman of the Renton Police Department said detectives don’t yet know if the 8-year-old boy wounded in Renton was hit by gunfire or some other projectile, possibly from a high-powered air rifle. The boy and his family had been picnicking at Riverview Park, at 3201 Maple Valley Highway, and were walking to the parking lot around 6:15 p.m. when the boy’s mother heard what she later described as a “pop.”

It took a moment for the parents to realize their son had been injured and they “scooped him up” and took him to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue, Leibman said. The boy, who suffered a significant wound to his abdomen, was then transported to Harborview in Seattle.

“We haven’t identified the object that wounded him. We’re trying to recover the projectile from Harborview,” Leibman said Tuesday. “At that time of day, there should’ve been a number of other people in the park, but nobody called 911 so it’s confusing for us.”

About an hour after the boy was injured, Seattle police responded to reports of a shootout between two groups of people at Pritchard Island Beach. Police said a 27-year-old woman and her 10-month-old son were struck by gunfire as the woman held the child in a car. A 10-year-old girl was also hit.

The mother and baby were both critically injured, but their conditions were upgraded Tuesday, according to Susan Gregg, a Harborview spokeswoman. The woman and baby, along with the 8-year-old boy injured in Renton, all are in serious condition in the intensive-care unit, she said. The 10-year-old girl who was shot has been released from the hospital.

Police have not indicated whether there were any suspects in the Seattle shooting.