An Amber Alert was issued Monday after a group of elementary-school children spotted a man duct-taping a 10-year-old boy and hauling him away in a car in Tacoma. Police have not identified the boy, and no child has been reported missing.

The abduction took place about 4 p.m. across the street from DeLong Elementary School, 4901 S. 14th St.

A group of students who were hanging out after school happened to look up and spot the man, who had already duct-taped the boy’s legs as he sat on the ground. “He [the man] was duct-taping his legs together and possibly his hands to his thighs,” police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

The students pulled out their cellphones and started recording. They called 911 after the man drove the boy away in what appeared to be a gold or silver four-door sedan. Police said the car looks similar to a Toyota Camry. The suspected was described as white, about 50 or 60 years old, 5-feet-6 with a medium build. He was wearing a tan cap, red-checkered shirt, sunglasses and bluejeans.

The boy is described as white with brown hair and was wearing a blue sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.