A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed at his family’s home late Friday in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood, according to police.

Seattle police say witnesses told them someone knocked on the door of the home in the 9200 block of Waters Avenue South just before 11 p.m., and when the teenager answered, shot him multiple times.

The shooter then fled, according to police.

Responding officers tried lifesaving measures, but the boy died at the scene.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.