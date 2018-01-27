Officers found the victim around 1:15 a.m. near 5100 South Oakes Street following reports of shots fired and a person down, Tacoma police said.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in South Tacoma, police said.

Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to the area near 5100 South Oakes Street following reports of shots fired and a person down, Tacoma police said in a news release. Officers found the wounded victim and administered CPR, but they were unable to resuscitate the boy.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time. Witnesses are being interviewed, according to the news release.