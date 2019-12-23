A 19-year-old Bothell woman was charged last week with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary, accused of sneaking into her ex-boyfriend’s house in Lake Forest Park and stabbing him 11 times with a steak knife, according to King County prosecutors.

Alexis Neatrour-Wade — who also goes by Alexis Neatour-Wade — was arrested just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the kitchen of her ex-boyfriend’s house, where police also recovered a blood-covered knife, charging papers say. She remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail.

Neatrour-Wade’s ex-boyfriend, also 19, had broken up with her two weeks earlier, ending their yearlong relationship — and police say she became obsessed with getting revenge, according to the charges. In the hours before the near-fatal stabbing, she prepared for the assault by watching horror movies, then packed a bag with duct tape, gloves and a steak knife and walked 4 miles to her ex-boyfriend’s house, the charges say.

According to the charges, Neatrour-Wade sneaked into the man’s house through an unlocked side door and attacked him in bed. His mother and stepfather heard screams and the sounds of a struggle and raced to the young man’s aid, calling 911 and stopping Neatrour-Wade from fleeing the house, the charges say.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, including a punctured lung, and was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center. He told police Neatrour-Wade had made concerning comments about wanting to injure or kill children and had threatened to kill his future romantic partners and children if he broke up with her, charging papers say.

Police later found disturbing drawings and writings in Neatrour-Wade’s bedroom referencing a “game” in which she would chase her ex-boyfriend and stab him with a knife, say the charges.