Police are investigating whether the body belongs to a kayaker who went missing on July 4.

The Seattle police and fire departments recovered a body from Seattle’s Green Lake on Sunday morning.

Seattle Police have confirmed that the recovered body is a young man, but his identity has not yet been released. The King County Medical Examiner has custody of the body and will release the identity after investigation, according to Seattle Police.

The body may be that of 20-year-old Taiga B. Hinckley who was reported missing on Friday. Hinckley was last seen kayaking on Green Lake at 10 p.m. on July 4th.