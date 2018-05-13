Missing sailor from USS Nimitz apparently fell while on primitive trail in Olympic National Forest, officials say.
BREMERTON (AP) — A sailor from the USS Nimitz who went missing after leaving for a day hike in the Olympic National Forest has been found dead after a weeklong search.
The Kitsap Sun reports Nuclear Electrician’s Mate Second Class Jeremiah Adams was reported missing May 7 when he didn’t show up for work. The 24-year-old was last heard from on May 4, before he left for a day hike.
Authorities believe Adams was following a primitive trail when he fell over the edge.
Clallam County Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King said Adams’ body was found 300 feet (91 meters) below the trail in a ravine after a group of hikers reported glimpsing something that looked like clothing on Saturday.
Authorities believe Adams died as a result of the fall. No foul play is suspected.
