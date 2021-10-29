Human remains found east of Olympia in September were recently identified as belonging to a 20-year-old Renton man, who was reported missing in August and whose death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to Renton police.

Daniel Shur last spoke with friends around 11 p.m. Aug. 22 and a person described as a “concerned acquaintance” reported him missing to police four days later, police say. Though a search of his house didn’t turn up signs of foul play, there were concerns he left under duress and later attempts to contact him were unsuccessful, says a Renton police news release issued Friday.

On Sept. 24, an unidentified body was found in a wooded area in the 2200 block of Reservation Road Southeast, the release says. There was no identification on the body and it was obvious it had been at the location for some time.

The remains were found about 14 miles east of Olympia, on the western border of the Nisqually Indian Community.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the Thurston County Coroner worked together to identify Shur, with the coroner determining Shur died from stab wounds, the news release says.

Shur was known to frequently buy and sell vehicles and may have had close relationships with regional car clubs, according to Renton police. Detectives are especially interested in speaking with anyone who bought or sold a car to Shur in the past year and anyone who traveled on Reservation Road between Aug. 22 and Sept. 24 and noticed anything suspicious or unusual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Renton police Detective Jason Renggli at 425-430-7525 or jrenggli@rentonwa.gov.