YELM, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state believe a body discovered by a kayaker was a suspect who jumped into a river during a failed burglary attempt.

A man’s body was found on the shore of the Nisqually River in Yelm July 4, KING-TV reported Sunday.

The identity of the man in his mid-40s was not immediately released, but Lt. Ray Brady of the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said he appears to be a suspect from a June 25 burglary.

A deputy responded to a reported burglary and a man was seen leaving a residence carrying a firearm. The man dropped the gun and jumped into the nearby river, Brady said.

Deputies searched the river but could not find the suspect.

The location where the body was found is about a quarter mile (0.4 kilometers) from the site of the burglary, Brady said.