The King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed today that the body found in Snohomish County in May belongs to Jamie Haggard, a Woodinville mother who disappeared in 2016.

Haggard, 27, was reported missing June 17, 2016 by family. Twice over the next year, in July 2016 and May 2017, investigators dug up portions of the large backyard of her former residence in Kenmore searching for her remains after receiving tips that she was buried there, but nothing was found. Her disappearance has been described as suspicious by authorities, who have presumed she was dead.

Haggard’s body was found in May alongside a suitcase and blanket near Downes Road and Fales Road in Snohomish County, close to Echo Falls Golf Club.

King County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Sgt. Ryan Abbott, said the incident is now an open investigation and is asking anyone who may have information about the crime to call 206-296-3311.