He was dead when police arrived, with no suspect in sight.
Everett police detectives are investigating the killing of a man found dead Saturday morning in a strip-mall parking lot.
A passerby called 911 around 6:15 a.m. to report a body in the parking lot at 5100 Evergreen Way, according to Everett Police Department spokesman Aaron Snell.
“It didn’t appear to be a natural death,” said Snell, though he didn’t have information about how the man was killed. No suspect was in the area.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the man and cause of death.
