Body found in car left in parking lot is missing Auburn man; police suspect foul play.

A body found in a car at Lakeland Hills Community Center in Auburn on Thursday has been identified as missing person Hector Antonio Galeano, according to Auburn Police Department.

The cause of death has not been determined and police are investigating the case as a possible homicide, according to a social media post by Auburn police.

Galeano, 27, was last seen at a friend’s house at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 3, according to police. He left the house and his car was captured on video driving into the community center parking lot around midnight.

Police believe an unknown person drove the car with Galeano’s body in it, parked it and left the area. Galeano’s father reported him missing on Wednesday. The car sat in the lot until police were called Thursday morning and discovered the body wrapped in carpet.

Police and the Pierce County Medical Examiner are not releasing further information at this time.