CAMANO ISLAND — Authorities say a body found in a California river belongs to a man charged in the killing and decapitating of a woman on Camano Island.

The Island County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the body of Jacob Gonzales was positively identified through DNA this month after it was found in the Feather River in Northern California in April 2018.

Police in March 2018 found the body of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham on undeveloped land near a gun- and ammo-filled bunker on Camano Island.

Authorities said Gonzales lived with Cunningham. He was charged with murder after investigators said they found a samurai sword with DNA evidence.

Court documents say Cunningham likely died in mid-February. Her body was found by a couple looking to buy the property.

Documents say Gonzales stole Cunningham’s car and fled, with the car found abandoned in Yreka, California.