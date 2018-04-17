Authorities say no one is missing from the facility operated by the state Department of Social and Health Services.

Authorities say tools and a boat were stolen from McNeil Island, home to the state’s Special Commitment Center.

KOMO-TV reports a 20-foot boat belonging to the state Department of Social and Health Services was discovered to be missing from McNeil Island on Friday.

The Washington State Patrol says a small boat without a hull number was found abandoned on the island, which is in Puget Sound, west of Steilacoom.

The island was home to a federal prison for decades. The facility was later turned over to the state, which operated a prison at the site that also closed.

Authorities say the stolen boat was last seen near Longbranch to the west of the island.