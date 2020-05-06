A 47-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Wednesday evening after allegedly hitting a bicyclist with her car in Tacoma, police said.

Authorities believe the woman was speeding north on North Vassault Street around 6:45 p.m., Tacoma police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said. Another car had stopped at a crosswalk near North 36th Street and, because the woman couldn’t stop in time, Haddow said police believe she swerved into an oncoming lane of traffic and hit the cyclist, who was traveling south.

The bicyclist, a 51-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries,” Haddow said.

Officials temporarily closed North Vassault Street between North 36th and North 37th streets while they investigated the collision.

No further information was immediately available.