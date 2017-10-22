Man sues King County after bicycle accident on park path along the Green River left him a quadriplegic.

TACOMA (AP) — A 67-year-old man has filed a lawsuit against King County following a bicycle crash that left him a quadriplegic.

The News Tribune reports that Carl Schwartz filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Pierce County Superior Court.

Schwartz contends that a short metal post in the middle of the path at Cecil Moses Memorial Park in Tukwila, on the Green River Trail, was improperly marked. He suffered a catastrophic cervical spinal injury when he struck the pole — designed to deter cars from entering the trial — on March 13, according to his family and news stories.

King County Department of Natural Resources and Parks spokesman Logan Harris says officials are investigating.

Harris says Schwartz was cycling alone on a straight stretch of trail near one of the posts in an area with no reported accident history.

The lawsuit contends the wet and overcast weather along with poor lighting made the single post in the trail hard to see.

Schwartz is seeking unspecified damages.