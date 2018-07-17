A bicyclist critically injured in weekend hit-and-run accident has died; King County Sheriff’s Office arrests woman, 51, who says she was driving.

A bicyclist who was critically injured in a weekend hit-and-run accident on Rainier Avenue South has died, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A 51-year-old woman has been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of the hit-and-run death of Aaron Hayden, 50, also known as Alex. Hayden was identified in a sheriff’s report and on social media. He died Tuesday, and the King County Medical’s Office has not formally released his identity.

The woman surrendered July 15, a day after Hayden was run down at 4:36 p.m. by a red pickup that veered into the designated bicycle lane along Rainier Avenue South just south of the city limits, where the road curves next to Lake Washington, according to a sheriff’s report.

Hayden suffered critical injuries when he was thrown from the bike into a parked car, according to the sheriff’s report.

According to witnesses and the investigation, the driver continued another 1,200 feet with the bike stuck in the bumper, and then turned onto a side street, leaving the mangled bicycle in the roadway.

Deputies were able to identified the red pickup using video footage from a nearby business, and found the registered owner.

The driver is from the Skyway area. She turned herself in Sunday about 2 p.m., 22 hours after the accident, and was booked into King County Jail. Deputies are looking for another person riding in the pickup, said an update Tuesday afternoon by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Hayden was a professional photographer and married with two children.

Colleagues and friends have shared their grief on social media and a gofundme page.

“Alex was kind, funny, creative and a true editorial photographer,” tweeted Gray magazine, a publication focused on interior design, fashion and architecture where Hayden was a key contributor. “The creative community has lost someone dear and talented.”