Inmate found dead in Benton County jail cell; sheriff has not identified the man, who was book for possession of methamphetamine.

A 28-year-old Benton County jail inmate died Saturday morning, shortly after he was found unresponsive in his cell by a corrections officer.

The man’s name was not released by Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

He was housed alone in a cell.

The man had been in the Kennewick facility since 7:30 p.m. Thursday, following his arrest by Richland police on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine, Hatcher said. He also was picked up on an outstanding Kennewick warrant for theft.

The in-custody death triggered activation of the Special Investigations Unit. That means detectives from other Tri-City law enforcement agencies will conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The booking process at the jail includes medical, mental health and suicidal screenings, according to a news release.

“No indications or concerns were noted” when the man entered the facility, Hatcher said in the news release.

Inmates are checked hourly under jail procedures. It was during a safety check at 7:26 a.m. Saturday that an officer found the unresponsive inmate and immediately called for medical assistance.

Medical staff and corrections officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man until paramedics with the Kennewick Fire Department arrived at the jail, Hatcher said.

Attempts to resuscitate were unsuccessful, and a doctor pronounced the man dead, he said.