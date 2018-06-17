There are no suspects in the shooting, which occurred as bars were closing.
Seattle police detectives are investigating a shooting in Belltown early Sunday that left one man with life-threatening injuries.
Detective Mark Jamieson, a public information officer, said shots were fired during a disturbance in the street in the 2200 block of 1st Avenue about 2:20 a.m. as bars in the area were emptying. One person was struck several times and a number of nearby vehicles and a building were hit by gunfire as well. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Jamieson said there are no suspects at this point and that anyone with information should contact police.
