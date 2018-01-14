Settlement involves man who claims officers re-injured a damaged shoulder when they handcuffed him, causing him significant pain.

BELLINGHAM (AP) — Bellingham officials have agreed to pay $100,000 to settle a federal civil-rights lawsuit alleging that two police officers used excessive force during a 2015 arrest.

The Bellingham Herald reports Bellingham assistant city attorney Shane Brady said settling the lawsuit was a risk management decision made to avoid the possibility of larger court costs.

The lawsuit stems from the arrest of a Pierce County man who was suspected of hitting a family member during an argument at her home.

In the lawsuit, Curtis A. Parrott of Fircrest claimed his shoulder was injured as he was handcuffed, and that police refused his request to place him in restraints with his hands in front of his body.

A complaint filed in federal court alleges that the officers were told by the 58-year-old man and his wife that he had prior injuries to his right shoulder and arm, but that the officers ignored the warning and forced his arms behind his back when they handcuffed him, tearing his rotator cuff and causing him significant pain.

Parrott was charged with assault, however the criminal charges were later dismissed.

Parrott had called the officer after he claimed his daughter had struck him in the face after he confronted her and a man Parrott believed to be a drug dealer. The officers arrived and, despite Parrott’s claims that he was struck, decided to arrest him, according to the federal complaint.

Police Chief David Doll says he supports his officers’ actions during the arrest and a review showed they used appropriate force.