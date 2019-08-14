Bellingham police arrested a 22-year-old Burlington man on suspicion of murdering a 22-year-old woman who was known to him early Wednesday, Aug. 14, inside her apartment.

The man was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

According to a press release, officers responded at 12:20 a.m. to the 900 block of 20th Street after a report of multiple shots fired.

According to unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time, multiple callers reported hearing shots fired at the Andrea Ridge Apartments, after a male suspect climbed into an apartment through a window and shot a female victim.

A man was seen inside the apartment holding a gun, according to the release, and several gunshots were heard shortly afterward.

Shortly afterward, the man reportedly called 911 to inform police he was the one who had fired the shots and where he was located.

Western Washington University Police Department officers located the man and took him into custody without incident, according to the release. The Seattle Times is not identifying the man as he has not been formally charged.

Bellingham police officers arrived at the apartment and found the woman critically injured by several gun shots, the release said. Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but were unsuccessful, and she died at the scene.

The Bellingham Police Department Investigations Division and a team of Crime Scene Investigators are continuing the investigation.

The victim’s name has not been released while next of kin is notified, the release said.

Bellingham police are continuing to work with WWU police and administration due to the proximity to the campus, the release stated, and the school will contact students and faculty with further information on available services.