The defendant will likely be sent to Western State Hospital within the week, his attorney says.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A man accused of fatally stabbing his mother 20 times in their Fairhaven home in March 2017 will be sent to Western State Hospital indefinitely to receive mental health treatment.

The Bellingham Herald reports that 31-year-old Sheaen Emmette Smith pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder while armed with a deadly weapon Monday.

He was charged in the death of his mother, Aurora Buol-Smith.

Smith’s lawyer, Starck Follis, says he will likely be sent to the psychiatric hospital within the week.

Follis says there is no explanation for this case, other than he was insane. He had no motive to murder his mother.

Follis says while hospitalized, Smith will work to be rehabilitated so that he may be released one day.

Information from: The Bellingham Herald, http://www.bellinghamherald.com