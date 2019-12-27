An elementary school principal and her two pets were found dead Thursday in her Bellingham home. All three had been shot, according to law enforcement officials.

The principal’s husband was also found at the home Thursday, alive but with a gunshot wound to the head, The Bellingham Herald reported.

“We are heartbroken by this news,” Bellingham Public Schools Superintendent Greg Baker wrote in a post on the district’s website.

The principal, Lynn Heimsoth, 58, had been at Sunnyland Elementary School since 2017 and had previously been principal of Shoultes Elementary in Marysville. She had also worked as a teacher and an instructional leader for schools in Kitsap County, according to the post.

“Her death is a profound loss to our Sunnyland community, our school district and to our extended community,” Baker wrote. “Lynn was a passionate, equity-driven instructional leader. She loved kids to the core and always kept students’ needs at the center of her work.”

Deputies were called to the Chartwell Estates condominium in the 900 block of Marine Drive around 10:28 a.m. Thursday, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald.

There, deputies found Heimsoth, her therapy dog and her cat dead, and her 56-year-old husband wounded but alive. He was last reported to be in critical condition, according to the Herald.