A news release issued Saturday said the officer, a 16-year department veteran, was arrested early Saturday and booked into the King County Jail in connection with an assault that “was alleged to have occurred approximately three weeks ago in the city of Bellevue.”

Bellevue Police spokesman Seth Tyler said the department learned of the allegedly incident on Friday.

The department has not identified the officer and Tyler said no criminal charges have been filed.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while the allegation is investigated.

The Bellevue Police Department has asked the King County Sheriff’s Office to investigate.