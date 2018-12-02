A 42-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in an apartment.

Share story

By

Bellevue police said they have arrested a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded at 4:13 a.m. to the shooting that took place in a unit of Illahee Apartments in the 14000 block of Bel-Red Road, according to a statement posted on the Bellevue Police Department’s blog. They found a 42-year-old man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Responders administered first aid until medics took the victim to the hospital, the statement said.

A K-9 team from Redmond Police found the suspect, a 31-year-old man, sitting in a car near the apartments. He was arrested and is being questioned by Bellevue police.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and aren’t looking for other suspects in the case, the statement said.

 

Seattle Times staff