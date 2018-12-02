A 42-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in an apartment.

Bellevue police said they have arrested a suspect after a man was seriously injured in a shooting early Friday morning.

Officers responded at 4:13 a.m. to the shooting that took place in a unit of Illahee Apartments in the 14000 block of Bel-Red Road, according to a statement posted on the Bellevue Police Department’s blog. They found a 42-year-old man who was suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Responders administered first aid until medics took the victim to the hospital, the statement said.

A K-9 team from Redmond Police found the suspect, a 31-year-old man, sitting in a car near the apartments. He was arrested and is being questioned by Bellevue police.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and aren’t looking for other suspects in the case, the statement said.