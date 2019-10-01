Four people have been arrested in connection to the killing of an 18-year-old man whose body was found in a Bellevue park in April, the Bellevue Police Department said Tuesday.

Bellevue police responded to reports of gunshots coming from Goldsmith Neighborhood Park around 12:30 a.m. on April 3. They found Josue Flores dead with multiple gunshot wounds, the first murder in the city in more than three years, according to a statement from Bellevue police.

Police identified four suspects using “physical and digital evidence” and linked them to a shooting in Everett the same night, according to the statement. Bellevue Police did not immediately respond to requests for more information on how the suspects were identified.

Bellevue and Everett police arrested three of the suspects Monday and booked them into King County Jail on investigation of homicide. The fourth, a juvenile, was arrested Tuesday after he was released from the King County Youth Detention Center. He was booked there again, on investigation of homicide.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.