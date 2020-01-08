Bellevue police arrested two people suspected of assaulting a woman Tuesday and demanding her wallet in what officers believe was a hate crime.

A woman told police she was walking north on 148th Avenue Northeast when a man and woman called her a terrorist and told her to “go back home,” according to a statement from police. The woman is a recent immigrant from India.

According to police, the suspects then assaulted the woman, leaving her with minor injuries, and demanded her wallet and called her a terrorist again. A witness intervened and the suspects fled.

It was unclear Tuesday afternoon whether the suspects actually took the woman’s wallet, according to a police spokeswoman. Officers and a K-9 tracked the suspects and arrested them as they emerged from bushes at a bus stop, according to police.

The 29-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault and malicious harassment. Police said the woman also kicked an officer’s ankle while being arrested.

Bellevue residents can report hate crimes by calling 911 or reporting to the police department online.