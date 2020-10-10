Police have arrested a Mountlake Terrace woman and two Skagit County teens in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot that left the woman’s ex-husband shot nine times outside a Bellevue apartment complex in July.

None of the three suspects, arrested Thursday, had been charged as of Saturday. A judge Friday set bail for the 30-year-old woman — now being held in the King County Jail — at $2 million. The teens, both 17, are being held at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

Charging decisions are expected by Tuesday, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.

Chuan-Yi Phillip Su, a defense lawyer representing one of the teens, declined comment Saturday, other than to say he expects prosecutors likely will seek to charge the juveniles as adults. The other teen suspect’s lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday. The woman’s attorney wasn’t immediately known.

The Seattle Times generally does not name criminal suspects until they have been charged, with some exceptions.

The shooting occurred about 8:25 a.m. July 10, as a 48-year-old man was headed to his car outside of the Overlook at Lakemont Apartments in Bellevue, according to the police affidavit. That’s when “an unknown assailant approached him and directly fired at him repeatedly from close range before fleeing,” according to a Bellevue police probable cause affidavit.

Despite his serious injuries, including gunshot wounds to his legs, arms and chest, the man survived the attack and pointed detectives toward his former spouse.

He was “unaware of anyone who would have a motive or desire to kill him other than his ex-wife,” the affidavit states. “He reported that they were in the midst of a very acrimonious custody battle that also included a financial motive for (the wife) to want to have sole custody of their child.”

Witnesses helped detectives determine the man’s attacker had fled in a pickup truck and video surveillance captured the vehicle’s … to the shooting location,” according to police.

In turn, the other teen was to be paid “over $13,000” and allegedly told his friend who drove the truck “that he was going to cap someone and empty a clip,” the affidavit states.

Investigators determined that, on the night before the shooting, the alleged shooter had forwarded an email to himself that contained a link to a login for a GPS tracking device. Detectives later found a tracking device attached to the undercarriage of the shooting victim’s car. Investigators determined, after executing a search warrant, that his ex-wife had purchased the tracking device, the affidavit says.