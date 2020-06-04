King County prosecutors say a 30-year-old Bellevue man claimed his parents, who were visiting from Texas, tried to kill him and had been poisoning him his entire life while in truth, his parents had been financially supporting him and attempting to get him help for mental illness, according to criminal charges filed Thursday.

Andrew Brown was charged with two counts of second-degree murder domestic violence, accused of fatally stabbing his parents, Bret and Kelly Brown of Houston, on Monday night inside his apartment in the 15500 block of Northeast 22nd Place, according to charging documents.

After being treated at Harborview Medical Center for cuts to his hands, Andrew Brown was booked into the King County Jail on Tuesday evening, where he remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, court and jail records show.

“The nature of the Defendant’s mental status at the time of this crime is still being investigated,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Adrienne McCoy wrote in charging papers. “Several witnesses who were in contact with the Defendant within hours and days of this attack told police they had no inkling he was dangerous. He has proved himself both dangerous and unpredictable.”

According to the charges:

Kelly Brown, 58, called 911 at 11:21 p.m. Monday and reported she and her 57-year-old husband had both been stabbed and that their assailant was still present.

Arriving police officers saw a great deal of blood in the hallway outside Andrew Brown’s third-floor apartment, including what appeared to be bloody handprints on the door of the unit across the hall. When the officers entered the apartment, Bret Brown was laying on the floor outside a bedroom covered in blood and his wife, who was naked and also covered in blood, was sitting next to him. Andrew Brown appeared to be performing CPR on his father.

Kelly Brown told the officers her son had stabbed her husband and herself and Andrew Brown replied, unprompted, “Yes, I stabbed them, I did all of this!” the charges say.

Andrew Brown was removed from the apartment and police say he told several officers he had stabbed his parents.

Kelly Brown, who was bleeding heavily, told officers she had just gotten out of the shower when her son stabbed her. She told the officer her son had psychological issues and was off his medication before gasping that she was dying and couldn’t breathe.

The couple and their son were all transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where Bret and Kelly Brown died from their injuries. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Bret Brown died from two stab wounds to his torso, while Kelly Brown died from multiple stab wounds to her neck, shoulder, back and torso.

Police say Andrew Brown made several spontaneous statements to an officer guarding him during the ambulance ride to Harborview, telling the officer he stabbed his parents because they were trying to kill him but had not harmed him. He told the officer he was attending massage-therapy school, asked the officer to take his photo and smiled for the camera, and thanked the officer for treating him so well, the charges say.

During his stay at the hospital, police say Andrew Brown made additional statements, telling officers who were guarding him that his parents were crazy and that they’d been poisoning him. He also claimed to have set up his laptop to record their abuse, though the charges don’t indicate whether police found any video footage of the stabbings on the computer.

Police interviewed Andrew Brown’s brother, who told investigators his parents financially supported Andrew for years and had arrived in Bellevue only a couple of days earlier.