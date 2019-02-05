Timothy Gray, 59, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor harassment in 2014, a charge that was reduced from a felony. More than four years later, prosecutors say he began sending his former attorney graphic and threatening messages, using sexual slurs to attack her gender and sexual orientation.

A Bellevue man was charged last week with cyberstalking and malicious harassment, accused of sending vulgar and hate-filled emails and text messages to a Seattle attorney who negotiated a plea deal on his behalf after he threatened to kill his wife in 2014, according to King County prosecutors.

Timothy Gray, 59, was arrested Saturday and booked into the King County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $200,000 bail, jail records show.

In February 2014, Gray was charged with felony harassment domestic violence for threatening to kill his wife during an argument about his infidelity, according to court records. The couple’s 8-year-old son video-recorded the threat using a cellphone and called 911.

Gray hired a female attorney with nearly 30 years of experience. In the plea deal she negotiated with the state, Gray’s felony charge was reduced to a misdemeanor; instead of serving up to three months in jail, Gray received a suspended sentence and wasn’t required to serve any jail time, the records show. Gray, who pleaded guilty in May 2014, also voluntarily entered a domestic-violence-treatment program.

The attorney later received intermittent complaints from Gray via email, off and on for about a year, the charges say.

Then in August, more than four years after Gray entered his guilty plea, he sent his former attorney a vulgar email demanding his money back, according to charging papers.

“After many years of no contact with the defendant, in August 2018, the defendant began sending the victim graphic, disturbing and hate filled emails. In various emails, the defendant is demanding money from the victim while using sexual slurs that attack the victim’s gender and sexual orientation,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kimberly Wyatt wrote in the charges.

State law defines malicious harassment — a felony commonly referred to as a hate crime — as intentionally injuring, damaging property or threatening someone because of his or her perception of the victim’s race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or mental, physical or sensory handicap.

The charges against Gray say the abuse against the attorney escalated in October, prompting her firm to hire security guards, the charges say. She reported the messages to police.

“Don’t make me visit you. I have cancer, and I’m pissed off and tired of crooks like you,” Gray allegedly wrote in one message.

There was a lull in contact from Gray in November and December, but the emails resumed in January, according to the charges.

The new threats increased the attorney’s fear of Gray and the charges say she is taking measures to protect herself and her family.