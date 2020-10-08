A 75-year-old Bellevue man was arrested early Thursday after he called 911 and told a dispatcher, “I shot her,” according to a Bellevue police spokesperson.

The man called 911 at 4:37 a.m. and met police on the porch of his house in the 17100 block of Southeast 60th Street, said police spokesperson Meeghan Black.

Officers found an elderly woman dead from a gunshot wound inside the home, Black said, though she did not know what kind of firearm was used in the shooting.

It is believed the couple were married and police are treating the woman’s death as a domestic violence homicide, she said. As far Black knows, police had not previously responded to that house.

Help for domestic-violence survivors If you are in immediate danger, call 911. If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour If you have been abused by an intimate partner, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224 (TTY). A variety of agencies in the area offer assistance, including confidential shelters, counseling, child therapy and legal help. For a list of resources, visit the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s website

After the man’s arrest, he was taken to Overlake Medical Center as a precaution for a preexisting medical condition, Black said. As of 10:30 a.m., he had not been booked into the King County Jail, records show.

“At this point, detectives are waiting to talk with him to see if they can find out what led up to this,” Black said.

The woman’s death is the 14th domestic violence homicide committed in King County so far this year, double the seven domestic violence homicides investigated last year and the seven committed in 2018, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Last week, an item posted on the Bellevue Police blog says police have seen a 28% increase in felony domestic violent assaults during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though the overall number of domestic violence calls is about the same during the same period of time over the last five years, victims are suffering more severe injuries, the post says.