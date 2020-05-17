A British man’s recent arrest for possessing sexual images of children led to charges being filed last week against a 28-year-old Bellevue high-school teacher, who is accused of repeatedly raping a young boy and trading photos and videos of the sexual abuse with other men online, according to King County prosecutors.

Stuart Hoffman was arrested at his Bellevue residence Thursday by agents with Homeland Security Investigation (HSI). They had learned from the British Consulate in Miami that the man arrested earlier this month by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency had been corresponding by email with Hoffman, say criminal charges rush-filed by King County prosecutors Friday.

Hoffman was charged with two counts of first-degree rape of a child, two counts of first-degree child molestation, and with one count each of first-degree possessing and distributing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, charging papers say. He remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail and could also face federal charges, jail and court records show.

Hoffman, a teacher at Bellevue’s Newport High School, has been placed on administrative leave by the Bellevue School District, Q13 reported.

The criminal charges detail ongoing abuse since at least 2016 and say Hoffman bribed the boy, who is now 11 years old, with food if he “would get through” the sexual abuse.

“The facts of this case are extreme even for crimes of sexual violence against children,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Christian Brown wrote in the charges, describing emails sent between Hoffman and the British man as “chilling.”

“In those emails this defendant admits to sexually abusing the victim, admits to recording those acts of sexual abuse, and even complains about our current COVID-19 pandemic as he no longer has free access to the minor victim,” Brown wrote. “One of the more chilling emails is where the defendant tells another child pornographer that he only recently started filming the sexual assaults and regrets not recording the sexual abuse of the minor victim sooner, when the victim was even younger.”

According to the charges:

Based on the investigation by police in Britain, the British suspect got Hoffman’s email address from “a mutual friend” in March and contacted him, asking to “chat and trade,” the charges say. The British suspect sent photos and videos of himself abusing a 2-year-old girl and Hoffman sent images of himself abusing the 11-year-old boy, who he wrote in one email that he’d been abusing since the boy was 5.

In at least one image obtained by HSI agents, a man’s distinctive watch band and ring can be seen, the charges say.

When agents served a search warrant at Hoffman’s residence Thursday, the watch and ring were identified as belonging to Hoffman. Federal agents say Hoffman also identified himself in the photos and admitted to sexually abusing the boy.

During a child forensic interview, the boy said Hoffman “makes him do things I don’t want to do” but he had been too scared to tell anyone, the charges say. The boy also said Hoffman had talked about wanting to sexually abuse one of the boy’s female friends, but the boy told him “to stop asking, that it was never going to happen and he was never going to allow it,” charging papers say.