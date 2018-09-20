A Beacon Hill resident said guns, ammunition and weapons parts went missing from his home Wednesday.

Seattle Police are searching for a man they say may have stolen a dozen pistols, a pair of silencers and 2,000 rounds of ammunition, the department said in an online blotter post Thursday.

Police say a Beacon Hill resident arrived home Wednesday to find the ammunition and guns missing from his home in the 4000 block of 14th Avenue South. In total, the man said he is missing about 12 pistols, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, two suppressors, red dot sights and weapons parts.

The man said boxes on his front porch that had contained ammunition were empty when he returned home, according to the Seattle Police Department. The front door of the man’s home had also been pried open, according to the department.

Officers found a nearby surveillance camera and have released images of the suspected burglar. The department is asking anyone who recognizes the man to call 911 or 206-386-1855