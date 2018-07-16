A 35-year-old man was dropped off at Swedish Medical Center early Sunday with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police find links between him and a reported break-in nearby.

Seattle police said they arrested a man Sunday who’s suspected of breaking into a house in Ballard. He was shot by the owner and found in a nearby hospital seeking treatment minutes later.

The homeowner was sleeping when he heard what sounded like someone breaking into his house in the 6700 block of 25th Avenue Northwest around 4:15 a.m., according to a Seattle police blotter post. He armed himself with a handgun and found an intruder who had already broken into an enclosed mud room and was trying to break into the main house, the post said.

The homeowner fired a round through a door into the mud room, then called 911. When officers responded, a neighbor reported seeing a dark-colored station wagon drive away from the victim’s house.

Ten minutes later, police were notified that a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at Swedish Medical Center in Ballard. The injured man was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Several blocks away, officers came across a man and woman standing outside a dark-colored station wagon and saw fresh blood inside and outside the vehicle, the blotter item said. The car also appeared to contain stolen property. The two were detained and questioned.

Officers arrested the man after discovering he had an outstanding warrant. The woman, who is the sister of the man who was shot, was interviewed and released, according to police.