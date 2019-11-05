An armed robber stole a woman’s purse in Ballard on Tuesday morning and then fired a shot into the ground when a bystander tried to intervene, according to Seattle police.

Officers found the robber driving away and attempted to stop his car, following him southbound on Aurora Avenue North, but ultimately lost sight of him, police said. The robber, who was armed with a handgun, remained at large as of about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The robbery and fired shot were reported at about 11 a.m. near 20th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street. A witness had tried to intervene and get the woman’s purse back from the robber when the man fired into the ground, police said.

The woman whose purse was stolen tried to grab onto the robber’s fleeing vehicle, but fell and was injured, police said. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police did not report that anyone was injured by gunfire.

The robber was described as a man in his 40s with facial hair, a puffy jacket and dark pants. He was driving a dark SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 206-684-5535.