The toddler died in the hospital 10 days after he hit his head on a dresser last year.

TACOMA — A 31-year-old baby sitter has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of a Lakewood toddler she was watching last year.

A Pierce County Superior Court judge sentenced Atalani Tili to 8 ½ years in prison at her plea hearing Tuesday.

The News Tribune reports that Keanu Perpetua-Prescott died in the hospital 10 days after he hit his head on a dresser.

Tili said in her plea that the boy bit her hand and her reaction caused him to hit his head.

Charging papers show she did not call 911 until the next day. He later died of his injuries.

