The toddler died in the hospital 10 days after he hit his head on a dresser last year.
TACOMA — A 31-year-old baby sitter has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of a Lakewood toddler she was watching last year.
A Pierce County Superior Court judge sentenced Atalani Tili to 8 ½ years in prison at her plea hearing Tuesday.
The News Tribune reports that Keanu Perpetua-Prescott died in the hospital 10 days after he hit his head on a dresser.
Tili said in her plea that the boy bit her hand and her reaction caused him to hit his head.
Most Read Local Stories
- NOAA ship crashes in Seattle's Lake Washington Ship Canal
- King County sheriff's detective who pulled gun on motorcyclist is suspended WATCH
- In a new clash over Seattle camps, protesters try to block cleanup of Ravenna encampment
- Body found near wreck days ago identified as Hart family member
- No place for a daughter: Parents of homeless woman who died in RV speak out about Seattle 'safe zone' WATCH
Charging papers show she did not call 911 until the next day. He later died of his injuries.