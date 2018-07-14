The King County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two men in a pickup that struck and seriously injured a bicyclist Saturday afternoon on Rainier Avenue and fled the scene.

The King County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two men in a pickup who struck and seriously injured a bicyclist Saturday afternoon on Rainier Avenue and fled the scene.

A man about 50 years old was riding his bike south in the 10600 block of Rainier Avenue South, near the southern tip of Lake Washington, when he was hit from behind by the pickup, according to the sheriff’s office. The cyclist, who was wearing a helmet and riding in the designated bike lane, was thrown from his bike and taken to Harborview Hospital.

The driver of the pickup fled the scene, dragging the bike — which had become lodged in the front bumper — for a short distance until it became dislodged. Authorities said the vehicle was an early to mid-1980s GMC or Chevrolet pickup, red with a white strip running front to back. The vehicle had a wooden structure attached to the bed to increase its carrying capacity.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are asking for anyone with information about the driver and passenger in the suspect vehicle to call 206-296-3311 or 911.